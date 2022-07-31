Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 40,830 people, 223 planes, 190 helicopters, 1,763 tanks and 4,004 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of July 31, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 40,830 people.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 31/07 are approximate:

personnel - about 40,830 (+160) people were liqudated,

tanks - 1763 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 4004 (+9) units,

artillery systems - 916 (+10) units,

MLRS - 259 (+1) units,

air defense equipment - 117 (+0) units,

aircraft - 223 (+1) units,

helicopters -190 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 735 (+2),

cruise missiles - 174 (+0),

кораблі /катери - 15 (+0) од,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2902 (+13) units,

special technique - 80 (+2).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction. The data is being verified," the report says.