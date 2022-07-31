Russian side has not yet granted Red Cross representatives access to colony in Olenivka

Representatives of the Red Cross are still not allowed in Olenivka.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the Red Cross representative office in Ukraine.

"We strongly condemn the recent attack on the Olenivka prisoner of war colony. We immediately requested access to Olenivka and the prisoners of war, offering our assistance. It is understood that our request yesterday for access to the prisoners of war from the Olenivka colony was not granted. We will not stop seeking access to these prisoners of war," the post says.

Also in the post, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross emphasized that providing access to prisoners of war is an obligation of the parties to the conflict by the Geneva Conventions.

Earlier, ICRC public relations and media specialist Oleksandr Vlasenko said that the hotline of the central agency of the Red Cross will be open this weekend in Geneva, where relatives of prisoners of war can contact.