Enemy continues to shell Sumy and Chernihiv regions, - State Border Service

Last day, the Russian occupying forces continued shelling the Ukrainian border. The enemy inflicted fire damage with the use of MLRS, barrel artillery, and mortars. The Velykopysariv, Myropil, Bilopillia, the Seredynno-Budsky district., Nova Sloboda of the Sumy region, and Novhorod-Siversky and Horodniannske of the Chernihiv region came under enemy fire.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

As noted, in the afternoon, the enemy fired 122-mm self-propelled guns on the Velikopysarov community from the Russian settlement, 12 hits were counted.

"Later, the enemy in two cases covered the territory of Bilopillia with mortar fire, a total of 25 parishes. Subsequently, the occupier used 122-mm self-propelled guns in the same community, with about a dozen hits. The fire was coming from the Russian settlement of Tyotkino," the message says.

The Russians bombarded the Nova Sloboda with barrel artillery, and about a dozen explosions were recorded.

"Nearly half a hundred mortar mines of 120 mm caliber exploded on the territory of the Seredynno-Budsky district. One person from among the local population was injured, and the civilian infrastructure was slightly damaged. The vicinity of one of the villages of Horodnianske district was shelled by the enemy twice yesterday. The Russians fired mortar fire from the side of the Russian settlement of Chornozemny Horodok. More than 20 explosions were recorded," the report said.

The Russians fired about four dozen rocket-propelled grenade launchers and self-propelled artillery shells from the Pohar settlement on the territory of the Novgorod-Siverske.

This morning, July 31, the occupiers, using 120-mm mortars and 122-mm self-propelled guns, shelled the territory of the Myropillia , 30 and 20 parishes, respectively. The fire was coming from the Russian settlements of Plekhovo and Hornal.