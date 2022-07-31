ENG
As result of shelling of Donetsk region, wheat caught fire, 150 hectares of fields were burned, - SES. PHOTOS

поле,донеччина,пожежа

As a result of Russian shelling, 150 hectares of fields burned near Bila Hora in the Donetsk region, the fire was extinguished.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the State Emergency Service on Telegram.

"Kostyantyniv rescuers arrived on a call about a fire that occurred as a result of shelling outside the Bila Hora village, Kramatorsk district. Wheat was burning on the roots of an area of 10 hectares. Before the arrival of the units, the fire had destroyed 150 hectares of the field," the department emphasized.

Rescuers extinguished the fire. No one was killed or injured as a result of the fire.

As result of shelling of Donetsk region, wheat caught fire, 150 hectares of fields were burned, - SES 01

As result of shelling of Donetsk region, wheat caught fire, 150 hectares of fields were burned, - SES 02

As result of shelling of Donetsk region, wheat caught fire, 150 hectares of fields were burned, - SES 03

