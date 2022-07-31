Volume of Ukrainian harvest this year may be half as much, - Zelensky

This year there is a threat that the volume of the Ukrainian harvest will be half as much as usual.

"This year's Ukrainian harvest is in danger of being half as much. Our main goal is to prevent a global food crisis caused by the Russian invasion," he stated. According to Zelensky, Kyiv is finding alternative ways to deliver grain.

Also remind, on July 22, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN signed an agreement on the export of grain. The document provides for the restoration of the safe export of Ukrainian agricultural goods through the Black Sea from three ports: Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny.

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, unblocking seaports is a multibillion-dollar issue for the Ukrainian economy.

On July 23, the Russian occupying forces hit Odesa with Kalibr missiles. A sea trade port was hit. The shock wave damaged the surrounding houses, but the grain store was not damaged.

The next day, the Russian Federation officially admitted that it had launched a missile attack on the port of Odesa. Allegedly, "Kalibr" missiles "destroyed the object of the military infrastructure of the Odesa port" and a military boat.

As previously reported by the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, the agreement signed in Istanbul, according to which grain and other foodstuffs will be exported from the ports of Ukraine, provides for the creation of a Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, Turkey, the UN, and Russia, which will deal with general supervision and coordination of implementation agreements; registration of vessels bound for unblocked Ukrainian ports; approving transit schedules and ships entering ports.

On July 26, all parties reaffirmed their obligations under the grain agreement following Russia's missile attack on the Odesa port.