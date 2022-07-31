Humanitarian situation is catastrophic - bodies of dead have not yet been removed, - Haidai

In Luhansk region, the occupiers punish those who disagree with their policies. In one of the cities, people began to get sick with an infectious disease.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk RMA, announced this on the air of Yedynykh Novyn, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, in the occupied territory of the region, the Russians apply punitive measures to those who do not agree with the occupation regime. The humanitarian situation in the region is catastrophic, says the head of the region.

It is known that the bodies of the dead have not yet been removed from the streets and from the surrounding area. An infection is spreading in Severodonetsk. The cause of the disease can be people's consumption of water from wells where the products of organic decomposition got into. At the same time, the occupiers brought a portable TV to the city to show propaganda materials to the locals.