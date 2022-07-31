Russians lost hope of capturing Nikopol and switched to terror tactics, - Ievtushenko

The occupiers are terrorizing the civilian population of Nikopol with artillery fire.

Yevhen Ievtushenko, the head of the Nikopol RMA, said this in an interview on Informator radio, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Russian "Grad" had been in positions near the city since the spring, but the occupiers did not fire on residential areas. The head of the RVA believes that the Russian troops were not ordered to fire because the Russian military command intended to capture Nikopol.

Industrial enterprises are located in the city, there is a lot of infrastructure, it was attractive for the occupiers from an economic and strategic point of view. After all, Nikopol is a good springboard for an offensive on Zaporizhzhia or Dnipro.

The terror of civilians in the form of night shelling of residential areas from the territories occupied by the Russians can be considered a loss of hope for them to capture the city, according to Yevtushenko. It is less than 10 kilometers from the city to the positions of the occupiers, so Nikopol remains an outpost on the right bank of the Dnipro.

Since February, the region has been calm and the communities sheltered about 15 thousand refugees from the Kherson region, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions, the lion's share of them settled in Nikopol. After the first shelling, people were in shock and great panic. Currently, the city authorities are working to resettle citizens from potentially dangerous areas that are under fire from the occupiers, deep into the district.