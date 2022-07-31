Russian paratroopers were transferred to occupied Crimea to be sent to war, - Skibitsky

After the restoration, a battalion-tactical group of Russian airborne troops was transferred to the occupied Crimea. They plan to send her to the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

This was stated by the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitsky, in an interview with Crimea.Reality, Censor.NET reports.

"Military intelligence constantly monitors everything related to the airspace of the occupied territories, the Crimean Peninsula, the Black Sea. Because it is a danger for us. The first threat is the use of tactical army aviation. Military goods are constantly transported to the Crimean Peninsula. Therefore, transporters in Crimea are not news for us, because the same missiles for the S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems are being moved. Other military cargo is being moved. The staff is moving. We know that the battalion-tactical group of the airborne troops has now entered after its restoration - it entered the Crimea and after that will advance to the territory of southern Ukraine. So there is constant movement. They strengthened the air defense system. They understand that there is a threat," said Skibitsky, commenting on the information that on July 17, a Russian heavy transport plane arrived at the Belbek military airfield near Sevastopol.

