Ministry of Defense guarantees manufacturers popularity, like Beyonce, in case of providing weapons to Ukraine: "HIMARS and Bayraktar have been checked"

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine creatively calls on weapons manufacturers to cooperate.

"Are you a manufacturer of modern weapons and want your products to be as infinitely and indefinitely popular as Beyonce (American R&B singer, actress, designer. - Ed.)? Give it to Ukraine. Success is guaranteed. HIMARS and Bayraktar verified", the message says.

Defense Ministry (1685) weapons (2856) bayraktars (48) HIMARS (203)
