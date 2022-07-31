Ministry of Defense guarantees manufacturers popularity, like Beyonce, in case of providing weapons to Ukraine: "HIMARS and Bayraktar have been checked"
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine creatively calls on weapons manufacturers to cooperate.
As Censor.NET informs about this with a link to the department's Twitter account.
"Are you a manufacturer of modern weapons and want your products to be as infinitely and indefinitely popular as Beyonce (American R&B singer, actress, designer. - Ed.)? Give it to Ukraine. Success is guaranteed. HIMARS and Bayraktar verified", the message says.
