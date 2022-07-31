Today, Russia fired about 40 rockets at Mykolaiv: city becomes second Mariupol, - regional council

At night and at dawn on July 31, the Russians fired about 40 rockets at Mykolaiv, it was one of the largest shellings since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Council, Hanna Zamazeeva, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"My city - the Hero City of Mykolaiv is becoming the second Mariupol... About 40 rockets flew over Mykolaiv tonight. This is one of the largest shelling of the city since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," - wrote the head of the regional council.

She is convinced that the city is being purposefully killed, and calls on the whole world not to be silent, but to shout about the terrible actions of the terrorist country.