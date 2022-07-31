Russia has not yet responded to Ukraine's demand for return of bodies of those killed in Olenivka, - Vereshchuk

Russia has not yet responded to Ukraine's demand for the return of the bodies of the dead Azov prisoners in Olenivka.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk at a briefing in Kremenchuk, where she is meeting with displaced persons, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Regarding the return of the bodies. As you know, the ombudsman made a statement regarding the initiation of the procedure for the return of the bodies. We, as commissioners, have also made our requests. So far, there is no response from Russia. We call on the entire world community to react to this unprecedented crime," Vereshchuk said.

She emphasized that the people were in captivity, they were recognized as combatants and the Red Cross clearly provided data on their whereabouts.

The official called the events in Olenivka a terrible tragedy and a crime by Russia against humanity and humanity.

"There should be a personal punishment for this. We demand that Russia be recognized as a state-sponsor of terrorism. Because that is exactly what terrorism is. It is an international crime," she said.