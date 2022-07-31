Occupiers tried to advance in districts of Kamianka and Pisky. Assault failed. Enemy had partial success near Avdiivka - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on July 31.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "One hundred and fifty-eighth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The situation has not changed in the Volyn and Poliske directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are carrying out the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Hai and Senkivka in Chernihiv region and Shevchenko, Ryzhivka, Bilopillia, Iskryskivshchyna, and Romashkiv in Sumy region with barrel and rocket artillery. He also conducted an aerial reconnaissance of the UAV near the Iron Bridge in Chernihiv Oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Duvanka, Udy, Dementiivka, Petrivka, Prudanka, Pytomnyk, Pryshyb, Pushkarne, Ruski Tyshki, Protopopivka, Verkhnya Rohanka, Korobochkine, Borschova, Stary Saltiv, Ruska Lozova, Slatyne, and Sosnivka. Made an airstrike near Stary Saltiv. The occupiers unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of Husarivka. They were repulsed and left.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy used artillery to shell the areas of the settlements of Sloviansk, Andriivka, Dolyna, Dovhenke, Kurulka, Husarivka, Adamivka, Bohorodychne, Krasnopillia, Karnaukhivka, Chervone, Semilanne, Hrushuvaha, and Chervona Polyana.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired from barrel, rocket artillery and tanks in the districts of Siversk, Kalenyky, Pereizny, Zvanivka, Viimka, Verkhnyokamyansky, Kryvya Luka, Spirne and Serebrianka. Airstrikes near Spirne and Hryhorivka.

In the Serebrianka region, a reconnaissance group tried to identify the positions of our troops, but was unsuccessful and withdrew. Used for reconnaissance of UAV near Hryhorivka.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled the areas of Kodem, Vershyna, Travneve, Bakhmut, Zaytseve, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Pokrovske and Bilohorivka settlements.

Under the cover of aviation, he tried to improve the tactical position in the areas of Vershyna, Soledar, Yakovlivka, and Pokrovske. Our soldiers thwarted these plans with accurate fire. After unsuccessful assaults, the occupiers retreated.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, using available means of fire damage, fired near Nevelsky, Umansky, New York, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Piskivy, and Novobakhmutivka.

Russian attack and army aircraft cynically struck the settlements of Avdiivka, Novoselivka, and Yuriivka.

The occupiers tried to advance in the districts of Kamianka and Piski. Here the assault failed. In the Avdiivka area, individual units of the enemy have partial success.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, shelling was recorded in the areas of Mariinka, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Novopillia, Novosilka, Vremivka, Bilohiria, Zelene Pole, Pavlivka, Olhivske, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Temyrivka, Stepnohirsk, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Zaliznychne, Nesterianka and Mali Shcherbaky. Attack and army aircraft of the enemy struck near Maly Shcherbaky, Stepove, Mariinka and Yehorivka. The enemy carried out aerial reconnaissance by UAVs near Stepnohirsk and Myrny.

The movement of individual units of the enemy from Sloviansk to Zaporizhzhia was recorded.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on holding the occupied lines and preventing the Defense Forces from creating favorable conditions for resuming the offensive. Uses available means of fire damage to attack the positions of our troops, destroy civilian and military infrastructure along the contact line and in the depth of the defense.

The enemy's naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas focuses its main efforts on blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and damaging military facilities and infrastructure elements deep in the territory of Ukraine.

Four sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready for strikes with high-precision weapons."