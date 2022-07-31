Barbaric treatment of prisoners is unacceptable - US Ambassador Brink reacted to terrorist attack in Olenivka and torture of prisoners

The United States will continue to seek accountability of those responsible for the shelling of the pretrial detention center in Olenivka and will help Ukraine defend itself against Moscow's terrible aggression.

As reported by Censor.NET, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on Twitter.

"The shelling of the pretrial detention center in Olenivka is unacceptable, as are the reports of barbaric treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military. We will continue to demand accountability and provide Ukraine with what it needs to defend itself against Moscow's terrible aggression," the US ambassador wrote.

As reported, on the night of July 29, an explosion rang out on the territory of the former correctional colony No. 210 in the Olenivka settlement in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, as a result of which the building in which Ukrainian prisoners of war were kept was destroyed.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, mercenaries from the private military company "Wagner" carried out the killing of Ukrainian prisoners in the temporarily occupied Olenivka, Donetsk region. About 50 captured Ukrainian defenders were killed.