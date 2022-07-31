Russians carried out missile attack on Odesa district: they hit quarry, - DMA
The Russians launched a missile strike in the Odesa district, hitting a quarry.
This was reported by the Odesa District State Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"ANOTHER MISCELLANEOUS STRIKE HAS BEEN DONE IN THE ODESSA DISTRICT! A missile strike was carried out in one of the communities of the Odesa district. A quarry was hit. The information about the victims is being clarified," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password