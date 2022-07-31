Interethnic escalation in Kosovo - Serbs build barricades and prepare for conflict

In northern partially recognized Kosovo, local Serbs build barricades to protest Pristina's decision to re-register vehicles and ID cards.

The construction of barricades is confirmed by the deputy chief of the Kosovo police in the northern region, Besim Hoti.

"There was a road blockade in Zubin Potok near Varag and in Rudar. Allegedly false news was spread that the municipality would be blocked by special units, which is completely untrue," he said.

The Serbian newspaper adds that readers are reporting other cases of roadblocks in northern Kosovo. Sirens and gunshots have also been reported in at least two towns in northern Kosovo.

Instead, the headquarters of KFOR peacekeepers said that they are "monitoring the situation and currently collecting information."

The north of Kosovo is inhabited by ethnic Serbs, who have a negative attitude to the separation of the region from Serbia. That is why they still use Serbian currency there and have Serbian citizenship.

It is also reported that the special forces of Kosovo have left for the border with Serbia.

The agreement between Serbia and Kosovo provides for a temporary - for 5 years - use of neutral documents and license plates by the northerners of Kosovo. Despite the fact that the transition period has long been over, all attempts to force Kosovo Serbs to switch to national documents have caused only massive protests.

This time, Kosovo is going to get its own way - on August 1, neutral documents and license plates will no longer be valid.

Serbia takes an active part in this conflict, supporting the Kosovo Serbs. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić even hints at a possible military solution to the conflict. According to him, if Pristina "dare to persecute Serbs, treat Serbs badly, kill Serbs, Serbia will win."

However, this would mean a challenge to KFOR peacekeepers and, accordingly, a declaration of war to NATO.