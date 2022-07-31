Egypt has not abandoned Ukrainian grain - there will be new contract - Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Egypt will conclude a new contract with Ukraine for the supply of grain due to the fact that the Ukrainian side was unable to fulfill its contractual obligations in March-April this year as a result of the blockade of ports by Russian troops.

This was stated by the first vice-president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine Mykhailo Nepran on the Hromadske TV channel, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Media have spread information that Egypt has rejected Ukrainian grain, but this is not true," Nepran explained the situation.

According to the grain traders themselves, as well as Ukraine's ambassador to Egypt Mykola Nagornyi, this is really not the case, the expert says.

"The Egyptian side has officially assured Ambassador Nagorny that it does not refuse to cooperate with Ukraine, that they understand the situation with the blocking of ports, and Egypt in the future is ready to work with Ukraine and buy grain," said Vice President of CCIU.

Nepran called the decision to terminate the previous contract civilized.

"Indeed, the contract was concluded. But the Ukrainian side, due to the blockade of the ports, could not fulfill it in time. It turned out that the agreement did not include a clause on the existence of force majeure. Therefore, a completely civilized decision was made at the legislative level - to close the contract, which cannot be fulfilled, and to open a new one, under which the purchase will be made", - summed up the Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine.