AFU shoots down Russian drones daily: sometimes even in west of country - Air Forces

For three months now, enemy aircraft have not dared to enter Ukrainian-controlled airspace, while our defenders shoot down one or two Russian drones every day.

This was stated by Colonel Yuri Ignat, the speaker of the AFU Air Forces, on the air of the telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Every day there are 1-2 downed enemy unmanned aerial vehicles, which constantly carry out reconnaissance over the territory of Ukraine. This happens not only in the east, but also in the north, even in the western regions two UAVs were shot down recently.

I would like to say that these drones are extremely dangerous things, they need to be shot down, because it is after their overflights there will probably be a missile attack on infrastructure facilities, strategically important state facilities, transport interchanges and so on," Ignat said.

Read more: AFU aircraft destroyed two ammunition depots and company strongholds of the enemy

He specified that UAVs were shot down by Anti-aircraft Forces, fighter jets, and special posts with portable anti-aircraft missile systems.

The speaker stressed that for three months now enemy aviation has been hesitant to enter Ukrainian-controlled airspace.

However, according to Ignat, enemy attack aircraft or helicopters can occur on the front line, they become targets not only for anti-aircraft or airborne forces, but also for the air defense of the Ground Forces and assault units.