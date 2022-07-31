Grain exports from Ukrainian ports should be provided with military component, - OC "South"

The export of grain from Ukrainian ports must be ensured by a military contingent and a regime of silence.

The head of the press center of the Operational Command "South" Natalia Humenyuk said about it on the air of the telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We, the military, are aware of this scheme and situation. And I think it (must be. - Ed.) a sufficient contingent to be aware of this military operation. Because it is still a military operation.

Although it is guaranteed at the international level and organized at the level of military and political leadership of the country, it still must be provided with a military component," Humenyuk said.

The representative of the Operational Command noted the need for a silence regime in all matters related to the export of grain.

According to her, "the smartest thing to do in this situation is the same silence regime that we are talking about, because we know about the insidiousness of the enemy, we understand that we cannot trust those who cannot be trusted, who do not comply with their agreements.

Humenyuk noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces is ready for possible provocations from the enemy.

Also, in her opinion, in case of possible provocations, the reaction of the international community must be adequate.

"I hope that the reaction of the world community will be absolutely adequate. Here it is impossible to predict in such a broad perspective, but international agreements, international guarantees are obtained so that the entire world community, which is interested in resolving the food crisis, would be involved, and involved effectively," said a representative of the OC "South".