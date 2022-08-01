ENG
Occupiers attacked Mykolaiv, powerful explosions rang out in various areas of city, - Senkevych

вибух,попасна

The Russians attacked Mykolaiv again, explosions are heard in different areas of the city.

As reported by Censor.NET, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych announced this on Telegram.

"Mykolaiv is under attack again. Powerful explosions rang out in different areas of the city. We are gathering information," the message reads.

The mayor asks to stay away from the windows and not to ignore the safety rules.

