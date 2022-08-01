Russian Army is leading offensive in direction of Bakhmut, hostilities continue - General Staff

The occupiers are advancing in the direction of Bakhmut, hostilities continue. The RF troops also tried to conduct reconnaissance of the positions of the AFU in the direction of Iakovlivka, the enemy's reconnaissance group was neutralized.

Thus, the one hundred and fifty-ninth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion began.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, in the border areas with our state, the additional deployment of radio-electronic warfare complexes by the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus is noted.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Briansk and Kursk regions. Conducted artillery fire near Pavlivka, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Novomykolaivka, Prudianka, Nove, Dementiivka, Pytomnyk, Borshchova, Ryska Lozova, Ryski Tyshky, Petrivka, Bazaliivka, Korobochkine, Stara Hnylytsia, Ivanivka from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. Made an air strike near Mospanove.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage near Chepil, Protopopivka, Hrushuvaha, Husarivka, Dibrivny, Mazanivka, Krasnopillia, Dolyna, and Barvinkovo. With the forces of the reconnaissance group, he tried to clarify the location of the positions of our troops in the direction of Mazanivka, but was unsuccessful, the group withdrew.

The enemy was not active in the Kramatorsk direction. He carried out shelling from barrel, rocket artillery, and tank weapons near Siversk, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianskyi, Zvanivka, Ivano-Dariivka, and Spirne. Airstrikes near Hryhorivka and Spirne.

In the Bakhmut direction, shelling was recorded near Berestovo, Soledar, Bakhmut, Kostyantynivka, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitsevo, Vershyn, Kodema, Semihiria, and Travnevo. Made an air strike near Kodema.

Tried to carry out reconnaissance of the positions of our troops in the direction of Iakovlivka, the enemy's reconnaissance group was neutralized. The enemy also tried to conduct assaults in the directions of Vershyna and Soledar, but was unsuccessful and retreated. Leads an offensive in the direction of Bakhmut, hostilities continue.

In the Avdiivka direction, the occupiers shelled the areas of Novokalynove, Novoselivka, Avdiivka, Netaylove, Pisky and Krasnohorivka settlements. Airstrikes near Vesele. He led assaults in the direction of Pisky, was unsuccessful, and withdrew.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, it is shelling the areas of Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Shevchenkove, Novosilka, Novopil, Malynivka, Charivne, Hulyaipilske, Orihiv and Kamianske settlements with barrel and rocket artillery. Carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, Shcherbaki, Maly Shcherbaki, and Novoandriivka. Conducted combat reconnaissance in the direction of Mariinka, had no success, and withdrew. Enemy troops are regrouping in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

In the South Buh direction, the occupiers shelled the districts of Myrolyubivka, Novovoznesensk, Visokopillia, Mykolaiv, and more than 25 settlements with barrel, rocket artillery, and tanks. They conducted an airstrike near Olhyne. The enemy continues conducting UAV aerial reconnaissance.

The strengthening of the enemy grouping of troops in the Kryvy Rih direction is noted.

Active involvement of aviation by the enemy to control the surface and air situation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea area is recorded.

The threat of missile strikes on military facilities and critical infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine remains. There are six Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea.