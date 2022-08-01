ENG
Ukraine remains reliable partner, but Russia should adhere to its part of agreement regarding export of grain, - Kuleba

The first Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa after months of Russian blockade.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"It's a day of relief for the world, especially for our friends in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, as the first Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa after months of Russian blockade. Ukraine has always been a reliable partner and will remain so if Russia keeps its part of the deal," the minister stressed.

We will remind you that the first ship with Ukrainian food left the Odesa port on August 1.

