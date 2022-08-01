Russians installed radar reflectors along Antonivka road and railway bridges to prevent missile strikes by AFU, - ISW

The occupiers are trying to prevent rocket attacks on the Antonivka bridge by the Ukrainian army.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The Russian occupiers in the Kherson region are trying to protect the Antonivka bridge from new attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They installed radar reflectors along the Antonivskyi road and railway bridges.

"...Satellite images... showed that Russian troops dug trenches near the Antonivka bridge (on the right bank of the Dnipro) and installed radar reflectors along the Antonivka road and railway bridges in order to prevent Ukrainian missile strikes..." - noted the experts.

