Consequences of shelling in Saltiv district of Kharkiv: Two men were injured, one of them died in the hospital. PHOTOS

Russian occupying forces hit the Saltiv district of Kharkiv with artillery.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"On August 1, around 7:00 a.m., the Russian military carried out artillery fire in the Saltiv district. As a result of the fire, two men were injured, one of them died in the hospital. Residential buildings, cars, and a public transport stop were damaged," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The investigation is currently ongoing, the data is being verified.

Read more: Russian Army is leading offensive in direction of Bakhmut, hostilities continue - General Staff







