In recent weeks, AFU destroyed about 15 ammunition depots of Russian army in south of Ukraine, - Humenyuk

In recent weeks, Ukrainian troops have inflicted "quite powerful" fire attacks on Russian ammunition depots in the temporarily occupied territories.

Natalia Humenyuk, the head of the coordination press center of the security and defense forces of the South, informed about this, as Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"The use of these systems (S-300 systems. - Ed.) indicates that the enemy does not have enough ammunition, since our fire damage to ammunition warehouses in the temporarily occupied territories was quite powerful in the past two or three weeks. About 15 warehouses in our operational zone were destroyed," she said on the air of the national telethon.

It will be recalled that on July 28, British intelligence reported that Ukraine's counteroffensive in the Kherson region was gaining momentum. It noted that Ukraine had used its new long-range artillery to damage at least three strategic bridges across the Dnipro River.

