Marines captured 11 occupiers in Kherson region, including one officer, - Navy of Armed Forces

During the battle, more than 20 occupiers were eliminated and wounded by units of the Armed Forces Navy, 11 Russians were captured.

This was announced on the website of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Marines of the Navy of the AFU captured 11 Russian occupiers in battle in the Kherson region yesterday. Among them are one officer, one ensign, and 9 mobilized from the so-called "DNR". All prisoners have been handed over to the relevant competent authorities.

In addition, Navy artillery units during the day during counteroffensive actions destroyed one enemy infantry fighting vehicle, and eliminated or wounded more than 20 enemy personnel.

See more: As result of shelling of Mykolaiv, more than 70 buildings were damaged, there are dead and wounded, - National Police. PHOTOS