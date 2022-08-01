EU directing 1 billion euros of vinyl macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, - Shmyhal

The European Union directed Ukraine 1 billion euros of exceptional macro-financial assistance.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the first tranche of EUR 500 million has already been credited to the NBU account. We expect the arrival of the second tranche tomorrow.

"1 billion euros is part of a large package of support for Ukraine in overcoming the financial consequences of the war for a total of 9 billion euros. The funds will help finance priority budget needs," the prime minister noted.

"We are grateful to the European Union for such a contribution - it is a significant investment in our joint economic and financial stability and secure future," he adds.

