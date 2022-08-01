Another 16 ships with Ukrainian grain are waiting for shipment in ports of Odesa, - PO

In the near future, Ukraine plans to reach the full capacity of transshipment of agricultural products.

Deputy head of the PO Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Unblocking the ports means at least $1 billion in foreign exchange revenue for the country's economy. Now there are still 16 vessels with Ukrainian grain waiting for shipment in the ports of Odesa. These are the ones that have been blocked in the ports since the end of February. At the same time, we are receiving applications for the arrival of new vessels for loading agricultural products," Tymoshenko stressed

According to the deputy head of the President's Office, in the near future, they plan to reach the full capacity of transshipment of agricultural products.

We will remind you that the first ship with Ukrainian food left the Odesa port on August 1.

