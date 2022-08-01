79% of Ukrainians support visa regime with Russia, - KIIS survey. INFOGRAPHICS

The majority of Ukrainian citizens support the visa regime with the occupying country. Meanwhile, 11% still want open borders.

This is evidenced by KIIS survey data, Censor.NET informs.

"The absolute majority of Ukrainians - 79% - believe that the borders between Ukraine and Russia should be closed with visas and customs. Only 11% believe that Ukraine and Russia should be independent but friendly states with open borders without visas and customs. Also only 1% of respondents are in favor of unification into one state," sociologists note.

In all regions, the vast majority (from 86% in the West to 70% in the East) believe that the borders with visas and customs should be closed between Ukraine and Russia. Secondly, in all regions, compared to February, the share of those who support closed borders has increased significantly. In particular, if in the South and East back in February the majority advocated "friendly" relations, now the vast majority believes that there should be visas and customs between Ukraine and Russia.

