Small alliance between Ukraine, Poland, and Great Britain is formally inhibited, but it works in practice, - Prystaiko

The small alliance between Ukraine, Great Britain, and Poland, the creation of which was announced on February 17, 2022, has been formally suspended. It still does not have an official name, the alliance has not been documented, but it works in practice.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko said this in an interview with Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"This union slowed down as a formal one. But considering the incredible role that Poland is playing now, we really have to bow down to our Polish brothers and neighbors, who took on the biggest burden. That is, formally, this union acquired material features. Although without beautiful signing ceremonies. And believe me, even the weapons that mostly go through Poland are a grandiose logistical effort in which two states are deeply involved. We are already formally using this union," Prystaiko said.

The ambassador added that if Ukraine becomes a member of the Alliance, the alliance of three countries within NATO will work even more actively.

We will remind, on February 17, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba officially announced the creation of a tripartite cooperation format of Ukraine with Poland and Great Britain.

Among other things, London planned to strengthen cooperation with Poland and Ukraine on defense, security, sanctions, energy security and countering disinformation.