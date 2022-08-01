46 settlements were de-occupied by Armed Forces of Kherson region, - RMA

In the Kherson region, 46 settlements have been deoccupied, but it is still desirable for the population to evacuate to safer regions until the region is completely liberated.

This was stated by the Acting Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Butrii, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"In Kherson Oblast, 46 settlements have already been de-occupied, most of them are in the north (of the region. - Ed.), which borders the Dnipropetrovsk region, and a little in the south, on the border with the Mykolaiv region," he noted.

According to Butrii, in the de-occupied territory "there are villages that are practically destroyed by 90% - they are still under constant shelling today, the population has mostly left."

Butrii emphasized that the situation in the Kherson region is critical and once again called on residents to evacuate to safer regions.

See more: As result of shelling of Mykolaiv, more than 70 buildings were damaged, there are dead and wounded, - National Police. PHOTOS