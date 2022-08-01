ENG
Ukraine can return occupied territories by military means and will do so, - Danilov

Ukraine can return the territories occupied by the Russians by military means.

This was announced on Twitter  by Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the NSDC, Censor.NET informs.

"A dangerous Russian narrative, which is picked up by Putin's "useful idiots" in the West with pleasure: Ukraine will not be able to return the captured territories by military means. This is a delusion! We can and will do it. First - the destruction of the occupiers, then - diplomacy. The only language that the Russians understand." - he emphasized.

