Ukraine is increasing coal production to ensure domestic electricity market and exports, - Ukrenergo

The government adopted a resolution that "Ukrenergo" will finance the creation of a strategic fuel reserve for this winter. We are talking about a coal reserve of up to 1 million tons, already up to the amount that was previously laid down.

Volodymyr Kudrytsky, chairman of the board of NEC Ukrenergo, stated this at the Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"There are three elements that require preparation and financing - planned repairs of power plants, power grids and the purchase of the necessary volumes of fuel. Today, the income from exports that we had with a minimum volume of 100 megawatts in the first month brought more than 700 million hryvnias of income as an energy system operator. These are the funds that Ukrenergo can send to market participants so that all power plants can finance preparations for winter," he explained.

As for the purchase of fuel, "Ukrenergo" will ensure economically balanced operation of thermal power plants on natural gas. The Government also adopted a resolution that "Ukrenergo" will finance the creation of a strategic fuel reserve for this winter. We are talking about the amount of funds in the amount of 2.5 billion hryvnias and the coal reserve of up to 1 million tons, already up to the amount that was previously laid down.

"This means that state companies will have to maximize the production of Ukrainian coal in order to provide Ukrainians with electricity, and export the surplus," Kudrytsky said.

According to him, Ukraine has already become a significant player in the European electricity market.

We will remind you that during the first 27 days of electricity export to the EU, Ukraine will receive over 500 million hryvnias.