Killing of prisoners of war in Olenivka: Stefanchuk announced appeal to world regarding recognition of Russian Federation as terrorist state

The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada is preparing an appeal to the international community in connection with the deliberate artillery shelling of the colony in Olenivka, Donetsk region, as a result of which Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Parliament will certainly react. Today and tomorrow, a statement will be published on behalf of the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, in which we will appeal to all parliaments of the world to not just condemn, but to accelerate all issues related to the recognition of the Russian Federation as a country- a terrorist, and help Ukraine in the investigation of this crime, so that these cases will definitely come to court and those guilty of this terrorist attack will be punished," the speaker said in a comment to the agency.

According to Stefanchuk, in addition to him, this appeal will be signed by First Vice Speaker Oleksandr Kornienko and Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk.

We will remind you that on the night of July 29, an explosion rang out on the territory of the former correctional colony of the occupied Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war who were taken out of the Azovstal plant were held. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation blamed the Armed Forces for this.

The General Staff stated that the Armed Forces did not attack the occupied Olenivka, and the Russian invaders wanted to hide the torture and execution of prisoners in this way.

The Security Service of Ukraine published intercepts that confirm that the Olenivka colony was "fired" by the Russian occupiers. According to Ukrainian intelligence, mercenaries from the private military company "Wagner" carried out the murder of Ukrainian prisoners in the temporarily occupied Olenivka.

Ukraine demands an international investigation and is waiting for the list of victims of the terrorist attack in Olenivka from the Russian Federation. At least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war are known to have died.

It also became known that the UN is ready to send its experts to investigate.

The authorities of Ukraine called on the Western partners to recognize Russia as a "terrorist state".