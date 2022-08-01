Kuleba called on US Congress to recognize Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide: "We need support of US to bring perpetrators to justice."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba called on the Congress of the United States to pass a resolution recognizing the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine as genocide, and to consider the possibility of creating a commission on the Ukrainian genocide.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted this in an author's article for The Hill, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Kuleba emphasized that the Russian war is not only a war of aggression, but also a genocidal campaign aimed at destroying Ukrainians as a national group. The minister pointed to the incitement of hatred against Ukrainians by the Russian state media and officials, which led to genocide during the aggression against Ukraine.

As an example, the minister focused on mass brutal crimes against civilians in captured cities, the deportation of Ukrainian children and the simplification of adoption and adoption, their further education according to the Russian program, he recalled the article of the President of the Russian Federation "On the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians", where Putin asserts that Ukrainians and Russians are "one nation" and Ukrainian statehood is a mistake that must be corrected. The minister also mentions the awarding by the Russian leader of the military units that participated in the Bucha massacre.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that the President of the United States, Joseph Biden, spoke clearly about the actions of the Russians, unequivocally calling them genocide already on April 12. Kuleba also reports that, together with partners, lawyers and experts, Ukrainian law enforcement officers and the legal team of the Ministry are currently collecting all the necessary evidence to bring the culprits to justice.

"To achieve this goal, we need the support of the United States, in particular the US Congress, in which Ukraine has always had strong bipartisan support in both chambers. Some steps have already been taken in this direction. I call on the Senate of the US Congress to adopt a resolution recognizing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide, proposed by US Senators Jim Risch, Ben Cardin, and supported by Senators Roger Wicker, Richard Blumenthal, Rob Portman, Gene Shaheen and Lindsey Graham," the minister wrote.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy also calls on the US House of Representatives to adopt a similar resolution proposed by Congressman Steve Cohen and supported by Congressmen Joe Wilson, Mark Vesey, Mike Quigley, Andy Levin, Marcy Kaptur, Richard Hudson, Brian Fitzpatrick and Brendan Boyle.

In addition, Kuleba calls on the US Congress to consider creating a Commission on the Ukrainian Genocide, following the historical example of the US Commission on the Famine in Ukraine, which was created in 1985. Its purpose would be similar: to establish and investigate the facts, as well as tell the world about this crime and better inform the American public.

"The testimonies of the eyewitnesses of the current genocide will make your blood boil. Ukrainian women who were raped by Russian soldiers with the words: "You will never be able to even think about a Ukrainian man again." Unarmed Ukrainian activists and human rights defenders, whom the Russian military hunted down in occupied villages and executed in cold blood with shots in the back of the head while their hands were tied behind their backs," the minister mentions in the article.

In conclusion, Kuleba emphasized that all those responsible for this genocide must be held accountable, and called on the Biden Administration, as well as the US Congress and the wider American public to stand firmly on the side of the Ukrainian people in their search for truth and justice.