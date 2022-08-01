In two weeks, perhaps it will be known whether they will be able to open ports in Mykolaiv, - Kim

Perhaps in 2 weeks it will be clear whether the ports in Mykolaiv will be able to open.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, Censor.NET reports.

"Today I spoke with the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov. Perhaps in two weeks there will be an understanding as to whether Mykolaiv ports can be opened. In this situation, I definitely understand that we are on our way to our Victory!" - said the head of the regional administration.

We will remind you that the first ship with Ukrainian food left the Odesa port on August 1.

We will remind, on July 22, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN signed an agreement on the export of grain. The document provides for the restoration of safe export of Ukrainian agricultural goods through the Black Sea from three ports: Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Southern.

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, unblocking seaports is a multibillion-dollar issue for Ukraine's economy.

On July 23, the Russian occupying forces hit Odesa with Kalibr missiles. A sea trade port was hit. The shock wave damaged the surrounding houses, but the grain store was not damaged.

The next day, the Russian Federation officially admitted that it had launched a missile attack on the port of Odesa. Allegedly, Kalibr missiles "destroyed the object of the military infrastructure of the Odesa port" and a military boat.

As previously reported by the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, the agreement signed in Istanbul, according to which grain and other foodstuffs will be exported from the ports of Ukraine, provides for the creation of a Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, Turkey, the UN and Russia, which will deal with general supervision and coordination of implementation agreements; registration of vessels bound for unblocked Ukrainian ports; approving transit schedules and ships entering ports.

On July 26, all parties reaffirmed their obligations under the grain agreement following Russia's missile attack on the Odesa port.