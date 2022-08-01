Enemy is conducting assaults in directions of Avdiivka and Pisky, hostilities continue, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on August 1, 2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 159 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

The situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn and Polissia directions. In the Siversky direction, the enemy fired barrel and rocket artillery at civilian infrastructure in the areas of Senkivka and Lypkivka of the Chernihiv region and Stara Huta, Pavlivka, Pokrovka and Bilopillia in the Sumy region. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UAV near Hremyach and Hlukhov. In order to counteract the technical means of intelligence, he deployed radio-electronic warfare complexes.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of the districts of Kharkiv, Prudianka, Nove and fourteen other settlements. With the forces of the reconnaissance group, he tried to expose the firing positions of our troops, he did not succeed, he withdrew.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy fired tanks and artillery of various calibers on the areas of the settlements of Nortsivka, Chepil, Hrushuvakha, Ridne, Virnopillia, Husarivka, Dibrivne, Dolyna, and Adamivka. Near Mazanivka, the Defense Forces exposed and neutralized an enemy reconnaissance group.

In the Kramatorsk direction, due to significant losses of manpower, military equipment and the low level of morale and psychological state of personnel, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions. He shelled the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Siversk, Kryva Luka, Serebrianka, Ivano-Dariivka, Hryhorivka, Zvanivka, Verkhniokamianske, and Spirne from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. Airstrikes near Serebrianka and Hryhorivka. With the purpose of reconnaissance of logistics support routes and critical infrastructure facilities, the UAV conducted aerial reconnaissance.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy used tanks and artillery near Berestove, Soledar, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Vershyna, Kodema, Vesely, and Travneve. He cynically carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Pokrovske, Novoluhanske, Soledar, Vershyna, Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, and Kodema. In the area of ​​Yakovlivka, the enemy tried to conduct reconnaissance by the forces of the reconnaissance group. The occupiers were discovered and suffered losses. The rest of the group fled. The enemy tried to improve the tactical position in the areas of Soledar, Vershyna, and Bakhmut with assault actions, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired near Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Pisky, and Krasnohorivka. Made an air strike near New York. He led assaults in the directions of Avdiivka and Pisky, without success, hostilities continue.

The enemy did not conduct active offensives in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. He carried out systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Mariinka, Pavlivka, Novosilka, Novopillia, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Orihiv, and Kamianske. Ukrainian soldiers nullified all attempts of the occupiers to advance in the direction of Mariinka. The enemy, in order to identify our troops and adjust the fire, conducted aerial reconnaissance. He continues to regroup, trying to strengthen his troops in the south of Ukraine.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on holding previously occupied positions and preventing the advance of our units. Conducted shelling from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery along the contact line.

Carried out airstrikes near Bila Krynytsia and Andriivka. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UAV. The enemy is trying to restore destroyed and damaged bridges and bridge crossings across the Dnipro River by the forces of engineering units.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win!" - said the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

