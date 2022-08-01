Yesterday precise missile hit near Skadovsk destroyed warehouse of ammunition, fuel and equipment, which Russian troops had pulled from Crimea - Regional Council

A large warehouse of ammunition and equipment of the Russian invaders near Skadovsk in the Kherson region was destroyed on Sunday, July 31.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the Deputy of the Kherson Regional Council Serhii Khlan, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Yesterday another train of ammunition and military equipment, which the enemy had brought from Crimea, was destroyed near Skadovsk. It was on the outskirts of Skadovsk, at the treatment facilities, the enemy had pulled in a large amount of fuel and lubricants," the Deputy said.

According to him, there was a lot of engineering equipment, which was driven there to repair damaged logistics arteries, in particular the Antonov bridge.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed main armored vehicle of occupants column from "Stugna-P".. VIDEO

Khlan noticed that the invaders were trying to camouflage the cisterns with masking nets, but this did not save them.

"A very precise missile hit there destroyed that location. By the way, from evening to morning there are flames blazing, the locals report they have never seen such flames... above a five-story building," he said. Hlan.

He added that according to unconfirmed reports, today there is a fire at one of the enemy warehouses near Kalanchak.