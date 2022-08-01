France congratulates first ship with Ukrainian grain out of Odessa port: "This is important step".

France welcomes the departure of the first vessel with Ukrainian grain from the port of Odesa.

This is stated by MFA of France, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

The Foreign Ministry noted that "this marks an important step in the implementation of the agreement concluded under the auspices of the UN. France praises the efforts of the UN and Turkey.

Paris also calls on the parties to continue the safe export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea in order to reduce the global food danger exacerbated by Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"In this regard, France condemns the continuation of Russia's indiscriminate strikes, including on the port of Odessa, contributing to the weakening of the implementation of this agreement," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that while Russia is using hunger as a weapon, France, together with its partners, is mobilizing efforts to reduce the risks of food insecurity, which threatens the most vulnerable people around the world.