Kostin announced major cleansing of all security and law enforcement structures: "Work continues on more than 600 members of Prosecutor's Office".

Kostin became head of the PG after a wave of layoffs in the security and law enforcement agencies.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin has signed an order to conduct an investigation into the prosecutors of the frontline regions of Ukraine to check who, where and how the premises of prosecutor's offices, case files, property, and most importantly, whether there is information about the involvement of prosecutors in collaborative activities. This was stated by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin during a telethon on the air of "1+1", reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Regarding what has already been done in the last few months is the reporting of suspicion to 5 prosecutors and 3 state employees. One case has already been sent to court. Work continues on more than 600 prosecutors who crossed the border."

Each of them is being verified. Since August 1, the Office's general inspectorate will conduct an investigation to establish the possible involvement of prosecutors," reported Kostin.

According to him, we are talking not only about the employees of the prosecutor's office, but also about the entire security system, state administration, state authorities and local government.

Read more: Zelenskiy appointed Kostin as Prosecutor General

"During the war, not a single fact that may indicate any assistance to the aggressor, such a fact should be given an appropriate assessment and all those involved should be held criminally liable," he said.

Kostin also said that such a major campaign to clean up the ranks of all security and law enforcement agencies is caused by the issue of security.

"If somewhere else there are some collaborators, traitors, especially in the law enforcement system, it is a matter of security of the state and the Ukrainian nation. We are only talking about facts proven by evidence. The results of the check must be proven legally," Kostin added.