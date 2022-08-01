Prisoners in Olenivka could have been killed with thermobaric weapons: international experts involved - Kostin

According to preliminary data from international experts, Ukrainian prisoners of war in the occupied Olenivka colony were killed with thermobaric weapons.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced this on the air of the telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian truth.

"I get a report every three hours on what's going on in this criminal proceeding. Now we have brought in our international experts. There are many international experts who are cooperating with the Office of the Attorney General."

I want to report that the preliminary findings of our international experts say that the method of this murder was a thermobaric weapon. These are the preliminary findings of several international experts. So it certainly wasn't a rocket attack - they're sure of that.

This is also confirmed by the information that is being processed by the pre-trial investigation bodies under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General," said Kostin.

Kostin added that it is Russia that uses thermobaric weapons.

"As for specific individuals (guilty of killing prisoners - ed.), urgent investigative actions are ongoing, but this issue is more complicated. In my opinion, the priority right now is the exposure of Russian propaganda and disinformation about the possible detonation of this building with HIMARS-type missile systems "what they are trying to claim," said the Prosecutor General.

Commenting on the video of the torture and killing of a Ukrainian prisoner by the Russian military, Kostin said that the investigation has information on several people who may be involved in this crime.

"There is information about several people, but right now there is no indisputable information about the person who committed this crime. As soon as we can get indisputable evidence, this person will be notified of suspicion and may be declared an international wanted person," he said.