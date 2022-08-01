Russians fired at evacuation bus in Kherson region, 2 people killed, 2 more seriously injured - Vilkul

The Russian occupiers fired at a bus during evacuation to Kryvyi Rih in the Dovgove district of the Kherson region, as a result of which 2 people were killed and 2 more people were seriously injured.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul.

"Today, the Orcs committed another war crime. There was an attempt to evacuate seven civilians in a red minibus from the occupied village of Starosillya. In the area of the village of Dovgove, the occupiers shot this bus at point blank range with ATGMs. Two civilians were killed. Five were evacuated to Kryvyi Rih - three men and two women, all civilians. Two of them are in a very serious condition with burn shock," Vilkul said during the evening briefing.

All the victims are in the hospital in Kryvyi Rih, they are being provided with the necessary medical assistance.

