I responsibly declare that AFU has not lost single HIMARS system, - Gerashchenko

An advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs stated that Ukraine had not lost any HIMARS system.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this on Facebook.

Gerashchenko noted: "Russian propaganda today trumpeted to its entire cotton kingdom another fake about the alleged destruction of two HIMARS units in Kharkiv.

I can responsibly state that not a single HIMARS launcher has been destroyed anywhere in Kharkiv or anywhere else in Ukraine so far.

On the contrary, every week we get more and more different multiple rocket launchers, many times more powerful than the HIMARS - the M270 and MARS capable of unleashing 12 high-precision guided missiles, flying up to 80 km at once, on the heads of the enemy.

All their power the Orcs will feel on their heads in the near future without their minds!"

