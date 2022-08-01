Power of democratic world is well felt on battlefield in Ukraine, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian front in recent weeks, said that the power of the democratic world is well felt on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to video appeal of President, this statement was made by Head of State, commenting on the brutal battles with Russian occupants that are continuing in Donbas, Kharkiv region, and in the south of Ukraine.

"Ukrainian artillery and reconnaissance have already done a lot to reduce the occupants' fire potential. And it can be felt," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he thanked the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for destroying Russian logistics, warehouses and ammunition, as well as foreign partners for supplying modern and effective artillery and missile systems.

"The power of democratic peace is well felt on the battlefield in Ukraine during these weeks," he said.

Watch more: First ship carrying 26 thousand tons of corn left Odessa port today - Zelensky. VIDEO