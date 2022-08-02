ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14579 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 385 21

New US defense aid package brings us closer to Victory - Zelensky thanked Biden

байден,зеленський

The President of Ukraine thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for his support.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Presidential Twitter. 

"I thank the President of the United States for his leadership and strong support for Ukraine and for understanding the threat to the civilized world posed by Russia. Together we stand for the values of freedom shared by Ukraine and the United States. The new defense aid package brings us closer to Victory," the Ukrainian president wrote.

Read more: U.S. announces $550 million in military aid to Ukraine

Author: 

Biden (677) Zelenskyi (6484) USA (5520)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 