New US defense aid package brings us closer to Victory - Zelensky thanked Biden
The President of Ukraine thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for his support.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Presidential Twitter.
"I thank the President of the United States for his leadership and strong support for Ukraine and for understanding the threat to the civilized world posed by Russia. Together we stand for the values of freedom shared by Ukraine and the United States. The new defense aid package brings us closer to Victory," the Ukrainian president wrote.
