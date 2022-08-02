Ukraine must continue to maintain its ability to resist armed Russian aggression, - Macron

The French president stressed that Ukraine would continue to be able to resist armed Russian aggression.

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasizes that the Russian army must know that the war crimes committed by it in Ukraine will not go unpunished, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN.

"Ukraine, which resists armed Russian aggression, must continue to maintain this consistency," Macron said.

In this regard, the French president noted that he had assured President Volodymyr Zelenski for France to continue to support Ukraine.

"The Russian army must know that the war crimes committed in Ukraine will not go unpunished. A team of French experts is already providing qualified assistance on the ground, and we have donated a mobile laboratory to Ukraine for DNA analysis," Macron stressed.

He also added that the departure of a ship with Ukrainian grain today from Odesa port is good news.

"The Europeans will work on increasing export transportation by land and river," the French President said.