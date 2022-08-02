9 billion euros. These are not trifles for us, but important social articles - Zelensky asked Macron to unblock macro-financial assistance from EU

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, appealed to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, with a request to unblock macro-financial aid to the European Union.

Speaking about the telephone conversation with Macron on Monday, Zelensky said during his address that he "asked Mr. President to help us unblock the "macrofin" that has stalled in Europe," Censor.NET reports.

"I want to remind all the leaders that this is 9 billion euros. These are not trifles for us, but important social articles - these are our pensions, these are our salaries, support for displaced persons, and therefore we expect appropriate decisions from specific government officials," he said .

"A wide range of security issues - thank you for the aid already given to Ukraine, which effectively protects us on the battlefield," Zelensky said.

According to him, Macron also informed about the results of his tour of African countries - "we are currently strengthening this direction of our foreign policy."

"I invited President Macron to take part in the Crimean Platform online summit, which will take place soon. Last year, we created the Crimean Platform and are developing this format - despite all the threats and Russia's tangible diplomatic opposition," the president emphasized.

