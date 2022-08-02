In southern direction, during August 1, 32 occupiers, 1 self-propelled gun, 1 "TOR" air defense system and 4 units of armored vehicles were destroyed, - OС "South"

The Operational Command "South" released information on the current operational situation in the south of Ukraine on August 1.

The message states: "The situation in the operational zone in the southern Buz direction is complex, tense, but is carefully monitored by the defense forces.

The enemy holds the lines of defense, acts according to the tactics of counter-battery fighting, and continues to build up groups in the Kryvy Rih direction.

During the day of the battle, our units cut off three attempts of the enemy, by the forces of a reinforced platoon in each case, to carry out combat reconnaissance in the areas of Biloghirka and Trudolyubivka. The enemy had no success. With the loss of more than a dozen tanks and 4 units of armored vehicles, he retreated.

In our area of responsibility, the enemy made six strikes.

Two missile strikes by three "Point-U" cruise missiles on Marianskyi and Granitne in Kryvy Rih damaged objects of transport infrastructure, transformers, and power lines. There are no casualties.

From the direction of Khreshchenivka in the direction of Novovorontsovka, the enemy fired 15 rockets from the "Grad" installation. There are no losses, but there are destroyed buildings.

In the area of Dolhove, snipers shot a civilian minibus from an anti-tank missile complex. Three civilians were killed and five were injured. The victims were taken to the hospital, they were assisted.

In the evening, the enemy fired 16 rockets from the "Smerch" system at the Zelenodol TPP, and at the same time fired 40 "Hrad" shells. Two buildings were destroyed, without loss of life.

Three times the enemy attacked our positions with helicopters in the Berislav and Kakhovka districts in the Kherson region, as well as in Bashtan - in the Mykolaiv region. Our losses are not allowed.

In response, our aircraft struck three enemy strongholds in the Oleksandrivka and Maksimivka areas.

In general, during the combat day, the results of the work of our units are: 32 rocket launchers, self-propelled howitzer "Msta-S", anti-aircraft missile complex "TOR" and 4 more units of armored vehicles.

The final losses of the enemy are still being investigated.

A storm is blowing in the Black Sea, which increases the mine threat. The shipping group of the enemy fleet consists of 14 warships and boats. Their maneuvering place remains in missile-safe areas. While two missile carriers keep 16 Kalibrs at the ready, three air defense systems are on duty.

