In Mykolaiv, powerful explosions rang out in several districts of city, - Senkevych
Around 04:00 a.m. in Mykolaiv, powerful explosions rang out in several districts of the city.
The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"According to preliminary data, one person was wounded. We are clarifying detailed information about the consequences of the shelling," the message says.
