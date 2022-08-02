Ukraine at the UN: We ask to close sky over nuclear power plants in our country

Given the growing danger to Ukrainian NPP as a result of the Russian invasion, the UN should make efforts to close the skies over nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mykola Tochytsky made such a call at the UN conference dedicated to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"For the first time in history, civilian nuclear facilities were turned into military facilities and bridgeheads of the Russian army - in violation of the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons regarding the peaceful use of atomic energy," the representative of Ukraine said.

He emphasized that the world "witnessed how nuclear terrorism" sponsored by a nuclear state arises in reality.

In this regard, Tochytsky called on the UN to take "decisive joint actions" to prevent a nuclear catastrophe on a global scale.

"We ask to close the sky over nuclear power plants in Ukraine, to ensure protection by air defense systems, to prove that an aggressor cannot go unpunished just because he possesses nuclear weapons," the deputy minister said.

He reminded that Russia violated all norms of international law by launching a war against Ukraine and clearly expressing its intentions to locate its nuclear arsenal on the territory of non-nuclear states, which seriously threatens the Non-Proliferation Treaty.