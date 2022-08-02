We expect that China will act wisely in case of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, - Blinken

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged Chinese authorities to exercise restraint if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.

Blinken made such a statement to journalists, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"If the speaker decides to make this visit, and China tries to create some kind of crisis or contributes to the growth of tensions, then the responsibility will be entirely on Beijing... In the case of the visit, we expect that China will act sensibly and not contribute to the escalation of the situation," said the US Secretary of State.

Blinken added that Nancy Pelosi is a representative of the legislative power independent of the US administration. According to the state secretary, she herself will decide whether a visit to Taiwan is possible. At the same time, the head of the State Department reminded that US congressmen had already visited Taiwan even this year.

Read more: China has strengthened its war rhetoric on Taiwan - White House